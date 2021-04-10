Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Zap has a total market cap of $58.24 million and $3.27 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00053388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.63 or 0.00615381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00030906 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

