ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $250.29 million and approximately $29.72 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

