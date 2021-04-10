ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 124.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $13,889.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00346367 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.79 or 0.00200452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00121628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,165,687 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

