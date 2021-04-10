Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,184.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,115.51 or 0.03574419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00412145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.23 or 0.01137497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.34 or 0.00492255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.34 or 0.00455088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.35 or 0.00345270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00204795 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

