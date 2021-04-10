Zeepin One Day Trading Volume Tops $136,431.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 68% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $136,431.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00297019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.97 or 0.00746237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,846.82 or 0.99250860 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.51 or 0.00713956 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.