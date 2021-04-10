Zel Price Tops $0.15 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00339323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00199340 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00119439 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006197 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

