Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0726 on Top Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $85.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

