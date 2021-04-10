ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 47.5% This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $643,189.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

