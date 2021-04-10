Zero Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $61,375.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.22 or 0.00339198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00201759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00120618 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,864,675 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

