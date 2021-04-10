ZeroSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.64 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $92.33 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00082461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00619462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00038997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

