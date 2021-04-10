Zetacoin (ZET) Trading Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $104,778.05 and $5,542.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,237.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $702.90 or 0.01166893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.31 or 0.00466997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,825,949 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

