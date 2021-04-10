Zeusshield Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars.

