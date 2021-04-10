ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0040

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 122.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $760,389.08 and $26.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00621409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00081912 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00030975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037016 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

