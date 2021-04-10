Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. Zilla has a market capitalization of $569,542.85 and $2,932.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

