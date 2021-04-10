Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $202.76 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00064650 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 717.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,445,569,354 coins and its circulating supply is 11,154,102,201 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

