ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $6.20 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $36,482.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

