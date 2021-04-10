ZINC Price Tops $0.0279 on Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. ZINC has a market capitalization of $155,763.49 and approximately $764.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZINC has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.12 or 0.00618443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031382 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.