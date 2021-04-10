ZKSwap Price Down 10.9% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $3.40 or 0.00005629 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $671.31 million and approximately $59.84 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

