ZPER One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $1.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00065453 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003875 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 570.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars.

