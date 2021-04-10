ZPER Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. ZPER has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $66.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 21% against the dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00066165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003737 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

