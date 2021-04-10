ZrCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,495.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $23,495.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00068287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00294583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.67 or 0.00749066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,975.60 or 0.99466479 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.16 or 0.00711744 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

