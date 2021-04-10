Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -207.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.88 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,673. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

