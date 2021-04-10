Zuflo Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,919.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,265.16 and approximately $12,919.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

