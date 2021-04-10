ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 124% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $6,990.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.89 or 0.00491132 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,297,201,415 coins and its circulating supply is 15,198,499,814 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.