ZumCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. ZumCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $33.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 70.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000125 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

