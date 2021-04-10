Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 39,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,334 shares of company stock worth $11,853,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 191,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

