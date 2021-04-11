-$0.01 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). One Stop Systems posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 154,383 shares of company stock valued at $872,770 in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,981. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

