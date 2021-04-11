-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of KOR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.39. Corvus Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

