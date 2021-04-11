-$0.11 EPS Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Avalara in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.88. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,376 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

