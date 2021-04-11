$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

