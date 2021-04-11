$0.18 EPS Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

VREX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

VREX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 149,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $860.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $101,866.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,299 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,441,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

