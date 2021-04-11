$0.19 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $95.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.29 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 96,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $848.58 million, a P/E ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 240,777 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.