-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.17). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million.

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 530,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,446. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

