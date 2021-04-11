-$0.22 EPS Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Eyenovia posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN remained flat at $$5.75 during trading on Friday. 145,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

