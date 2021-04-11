$0.25 EPS Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:OPBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. 58,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,612. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

