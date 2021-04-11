$0.27 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.02). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,567,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

