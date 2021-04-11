$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Manhattan Associates posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.