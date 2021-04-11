$0.37 EPS Expected for Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Banco de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banco de Chile.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $23.86 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.