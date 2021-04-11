-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.16 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.49 on Friday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.