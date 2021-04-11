-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of ($1.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.00. 322,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,627. The Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

