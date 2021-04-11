$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $12.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $14.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.09. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $347.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,930. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,194,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after purchasing an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,761,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

