-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

