$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of AOS opened at $67.27 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 84,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,342,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

