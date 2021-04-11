-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.23.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.