$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.