$0.63 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Blackbaud posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

BLKB opened at $71.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $45.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after buying an additional 389,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,222,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

