-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.51). Barrett Business Services reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

BBSI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,089. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

