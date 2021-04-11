$0.68 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.80. TFI International posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $81.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

