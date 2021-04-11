$0.72 EPS Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. AdvanSix reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $340.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.57. 167,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,948. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.93 million, a P/E ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

