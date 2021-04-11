$0.72 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $151.68. 609,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,197. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 66.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

